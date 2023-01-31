SkyView
Sumter police searching for missing teenage girl

The Sumter Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore.
The Sumter Police Department is searching for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin Street following an argument with a family member on January 30.

Aaliyah was wearing khaki pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers when she went missing.

If you know where Aaliyah is at or know about her whereabouts, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

