Sumter police searching for missing teenage girl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl.

Officers and family members are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah Moore. She was last seen walking north on South Harvin Street following an argument with a family member on January 30.

Aaliyah was wearing khaki pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers when she went missing.

If you know where Aaliyah is at or know about her whereabouts, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

