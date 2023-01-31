Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to host fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United Way of the Midlands is gearing up for its fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids fundraising event.

Join several teams on the virtual green for three days of fun while helping children stay on course in school.

The event will take place at the Players Club, located at 1626 Main Street on the third floor from Friday, Feb. 3, until Sunday, Feb. 5.

For more information on the event, click the link here.

