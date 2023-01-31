SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Seve and Connect Partnering with State Law Enforcement to Give Back

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nonprofit organization, Serve and Connect has been leading the charge with bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Right now they are teaming up with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state in an effort to give back even more through an expansion of the compassionate acts program.

Click here for more.

https://www.serveandconnect.org/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS is the Midlands #1 source for breaking news.
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
“I” or “They:” Murdaugh interview with law enforcement enters the spotlight
Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 27.
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: United Way of the Midlands to host fifth annual Driving Down Main Fore the Kids
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication
The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here...
Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent