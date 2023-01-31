Soda City Live: Richland Library accepting submissions for annual “Kids in Print” publication

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is looking for young creatives whose work they can include in the library’s annual literary magazine, “Kids in Print”.

Children and teens can submit their works of art to be included in the literary publication with over 60 contributors to be selected.

The deadlines for submissions have been extended to Feb. 1, 2023.

