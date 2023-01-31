Soda City Live: Phat Tuesday Mardi Gras Event at the Big Tent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re wanting to experience the flavors of the Big Easy, you won’t have to go far- just across the river- Broad River Road that is. The Bistreaux by Fleur De Licious is hosting “Phat Tuesday” a New Orleans tradition right here in the Midlands and they are inviting the community to join them to celebrate.

The event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21st at 2700 Broad River Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information, click here

https://www.facebook.com/eatfleurdelicious

(See flyer for details)

