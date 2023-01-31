Soda City Live: Orangeburg County School District Offering Open Enrollment for Education Advancement Programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents with children in the Orangeburg County School District looking for ways to help prepare their children for college, will be glad to know that the district is hosting open enrollment for several programs that do just that.

Enrollment for Orangeburg Advance College, as well as the Gifted and talented and their magnet programs, are now open.

