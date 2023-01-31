SkyView
S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates

South Carolina Whitmore School announces the 2022-2023 commencement of 33 winter students.
South Carolina Whitmore School announces the 2022-2023 commencement of 33 winter students.(Pexels)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students.

“We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.

According to a statement released by school leadership, out of the 33 students, two were early graduates, students who graduated high school two years early, compared to the traditional four years of high school.

Winter graduates will celebrate their commencement on Saturday, June 3 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

“We are extremely proud of these graduates. They made a commitment to finish high school, not only on time but half a school year early and some a year and a half early. They had a goal in mind and were able to see it through. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I have no doubt that these graduates will achieve greatness,” the school’s principal Ebone Adams said.

South Carolina Whitmore School is an online charter school that has graduated more than 1,000 high school students in South Carolina since 2011, according to school leadership.

