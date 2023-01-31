S.C. Whitmore School awards 33 diplomas to winter graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new record was set for winter graduates at South Carolina Whitmore School after announcing the commencement of 33 students.

“We are so proud of our graduates and how hard they worked to complete all of their requirements and earn their high school diplomas in December. We are so thankful that they chose SC Whitmore School’s flexible and supportive environment which allowed them to accomplish their goals of graduating early. We can’t wait to see what all they will accomplish in their next steps,” said Kim Dunbar, executive director of the school.

According to a statement released by school leadership, out of the 33 students, two were early graduates, students who graduated high school two years early, compared to the traditional four years of high school.

We are excited to announce the graduation of 33 high school students during the winter of the 2022 – 2023 school year, setting a new school record for winter graduates!🤩🎓🎉 Learn more about this amazing accomplishment on our website https://t.co/03moSNJ7rh pic.twitter.com/rwo52hJ4Os — SC Whitmore School (@SCWS1) January 31, 2023

Winter graduates will celebrate their commencement on Saturday, June 3 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

“We are extremely proud of these graduates. They made a commitment to finish high school, not only on time but half a school year early and some a year and a half early. They had a goal in mind and were able to see it through. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I have no doubt that these graduates will achieve greatness,” the school’s principal Ebone Adams said.

South Carolina Whitmore School is an online charter school that has graduated more than 1,000 high school students in South Carolina since 2011, according to school leadership.

