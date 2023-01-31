SkyView
‘Save time & money’: Free tax filing with SC Thrive

Tax season generic
Tax season generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina tax filers can avoid expensive preparation fees by filing their taxes for free online or in-person with statewide nonprofit, SC Thrive.

For the 2023 tax season which runs from Jan. 23 through April 18, individuals can access Thrive Hub, South Carolina’s online platform that connects people to quality-of-life resources to submit their state and federal returns securely.

To qualify for the service, filers must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $73,000 or less per year regardless of filing status.

SC Thrive said filers can claim available tax credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Recovery Rebate Credit at no extra cost. People who do not normally file can submit a return to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit which allows individuals to claim unpaid stimulus funds.

At local tax clinics, filers will submit their return through Thrive Hub with the help of a trained tax counselor, according to the nonprofit. To find your nearest tax clinic, call 800-726-8774.

Families are able to file their taxes from home or wherever they have internet access.

Those interested in learning more about filing their taxes for free with SC Thrive can visit here.

