OPD Chief: Police shot active shooter at west Omaha Target

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid an area in west Omaha near a Target location at 180th Street and West Center Road.

The update came about an hour after dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store at 11:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

Millard Public Schools said in a note to parents that Rohwer, Reagan and Morton Elementary Schools were briefly placed on “precautionary lockout.” The district said the preschool students arriving at Reagan were taken into the building.

Target Stores released a statement on Twitter.

Following an incident in our Omaha West store, we can confirm that all guests and team members safely evacuated the store. The store will remain closed until further notice. We are partnering with the Omaha PD as we learn more. Our statement: https://t.co/SmWDXvhWQ6 — Target News (@TargetNews) January 31, 2023

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert commended the quick response by authorities in a statement:

“Omaha Police saved many lives today by their quick actions to prevent a mass casualty event at Target. Omaha Police officers are highly trained to respond to and assess life-threatening situations. Their bravery and high level of skill should be commended.”

OPD NEWS CONFERENCE

In a news conference about an hour after the incident, Omaha Police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target store and began firing an AR-15 rifle.

OPD officers arrived and shot the shooter, killing him.

No other victims have been reported and Omaha Police say no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 402-444-4877.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:22 p.m. that “officers are clearing the store at this time” and that there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.” At 12:52 p.m., the OPD account said the scene was secure but advised the public to avoid the area while they continued their investigation.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Police and medics respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023 (WOWT)

WITNESSES SHARE EXPERIENCES

Witnesses told 6 News that about 15 customers and some employees shut themselves into storage containers in the back northeast corner of the store.

Another witness told 6 News he was picking up a prescription at the pharmacy when a shot was heard. He said two more shots were fired and about nine others around ran for the front door, with two more shots fired as he ran into the parking lot. They ran to the Sleep Number store next door and staff there locked them in the rear of the store.

Remus Smolksy is a witness who was in the store at the time of the shooting. He spoke to 6 News and described what he saw.

“Then I saw people running out and I saw a lady carrying her two kids that looked terrified, pushing a cart,” said Smolksy. “And one of the employees said that there was a shooter. And so I made sure the line of people got out and I then I saw another lady coming out of the store area with two kids. I was at the flap doors, then she got out and went out the back door of the warehouse. I went in and I looked left down at the frozen area and I looked right all the way down to the other end of the store I could see and I couldn’t see anyone else in there. That’s when I heard something else that sounded like a shotgun.”

SCENE VIDEO

Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

