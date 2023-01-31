FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early Tuesday fog is followed by a mild end to January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early dense fog has settled into the region, but this will give way to a mild & mostly cloudy afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Early dense fog will pose a travel hazard today, clearing up by the late morning.

Despite cloudier skies, highs are on pace to reach levels just above or around 65 degrees.

We cool off a bit into Wednesday, with highs reaching the middle upper 50s. A few showers remain possible.

More rain moves in for Thursday afternoon, into the evening.

The rain continues into Friday morning and likely tapers off by the afternoon. Some late day sun could break out before the end of the day.

Saturday is COLD! Highs in the mid 40s are likely with frigid wind chills early.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Early morning dense fog is hanging around for our Tuesday, but things will clear to main cloudy skies into the late morning.

Milder air will hold steady for our region, with temps into the mid 60s by the afternoon hours. With this air coming out of the southwest, we have plenty of moisture which leads to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and some light misting will remain possible throughout the day.

A weak cold front pushes south tomorrow, cooling our temps into the upper 50s for the morning, around 60 into the afternoon as well. A few showers will be possible again into Wednesday, but any rainfall rates will be very low up to this point.

Lows dip down to the mid and low 40s Thursday morning. We have mostly cloudy skies again on Thursday, with highs reaching the mid-50s. A low pressure system moves from off the coast of Texas, closer to our region, giving us a great chance of rain by the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain appears to be the evening to the overnight.

Friday morning we have lingering rain showers with lows in the mid 40s. Highs reach the mid-50s by the afternoon. Skies cloud clear up by the later afternoon hours.

We see much colder air move in overnight into Saturday morning. Lows are down to the upper 20s. Highs only reach the mid-40s for Saturday afternoon, despite a good deal of sunshine that will be in place during the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Today: Patchy and dense early fog. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs around 65 or just above.

Wednesday: Limited peeks of sun with a couple showers around into the day. Highs mostly in the middle upper-50s.

Thursday: Cloudier with rain likely in the afternoon & evening. Temperatures in the middle 50s.

Friday: Morning showers remain, as skies work to clear later into the afternoon. Highs should still increase to the lower mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cold and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s are likely, with morning lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs near 50.

