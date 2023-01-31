Deputies: Man wanted for multiple burglary warrants

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies said 34-year-old Orlando Rodriquez Green is wanted for multiple burglary warrants.

If you know where Green is, call 9-1-1 or submit an anonymous tip using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

