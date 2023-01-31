Crews asking public to avoid area around Cayce scrap metal yard due to fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a City of Cayce recycling center.

The City of Cayce Fire Department is advising the public to avoid the area around the American Scrap Iron and Metal facility at Highway Charleston Highway in Lexington County.

Investigators are still determining what caused the start of the fire.

