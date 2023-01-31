SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
“I” or “They:” Murdaugh interview with law enforcement enters the spotlight
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 27.
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim

Latest News

WIS is the Midlands #1 source for breaking news.
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Small Pennsylvania town ready for Groundhog Day
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets