City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women...
The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease.

According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.

Though the event is free of charge, organizers say registration is encouraged at bit.ly/3JuQen4

