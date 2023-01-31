City to hold Go Red Columbia community photo op

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia will host a Go Red for Women community photo op to help support women affected by heart disease.

According to a press release, the event will be on Friday, Feb. 3, at noon, during National Wear Red Day, on the third floor of City Hall at 1737 Main Street.

Though the event is free of charge, organizers say registration is encouraged at bit.ly/3JuQen4

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.