Charleston man to deliver supplies to civilians, soldiers in Ukraine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A City of Charleston employee will soon be heading back to Ukraine to help deliver supplies and other items to both civilians and soldiers on the front line.

Jamie Price said when the war first started last year, he saw the Lowcountry coming together to gather supplies to support Ukrainians and started taking them overseas.

He originally wanted to help orphans in the country, but that has expanded to bringing supplies to soldiers and those in need.

“This is who I am. I’m a person that just does things,” Price said.

Price shared his experience Monday after several trips to Ukraine to deliver medical supplies, toys, drone parts and more from the Lowcountry.

The code enforcement officer said he will be heading back with 10 suitcases full of supplies for the resilient country.

“If a missile comes into a building, the population comes over, cleans up, they board up the windows,” he said. “They clean it all up, and you don’t know – I mean, you know it hit – I mean, you sort of, that’s what they do.”

Price said he previously spent a month with Ukrainian soldiers and trained with them. He’s trying to raise $8,000 to buy cars for them to use.

“They don’t have Jeeps and stuff,” he said. “They literally drive their own vehicles. I mean, they’re usually used vehicles, beat up and wherever, but that’s how especially the officers get around.”

He also said he’s met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the southeastern part of the country.

“He came walking towards me, and he put out his hand. He said, ‘Thank you for what you’re doing. Thank you for being here,’” he recalled. “I said right back, I said, ‘No, thank you for what you’re doing for your country.’”

Throughout his time in the war-torn country, Price said it’s the strength of the Ukrainian people amid the chaos that’s impacted him the most.

“I can’t explain what they’ve done to me,” he said. “They’ve made me stronger and a better person because of who they are. I’m hopeful and believe I’m helping them in a lot of things that I’m doing.”

On this next trip, Price said he’s expecting to be there for several months to give help to whoever needs it the most. He will be heading there next week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.