SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor.

The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van.

Surveillance video obtained by KMOV shows the incident in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church in South St. Louis on Friday.

Police said the two boys didn’t get far. They hit other cars as they drove away and abandoned the van they stole just a few blocks from the church.

The pastor said he had to explain to the teens how to start the vehicle because they seemed so inexperienced.

“Because of their inexperience because -- I didn’t want them to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t working out, shoot the guy and go,’” said Mike Coleman, the pastor of Carondelet Baptist Church. “Seriously, I was trying to think a step ahead of them, but honestly, I just really did not know what to do -- did not have time, and that transpires in about a minute, two minutes almost, maybe three. Every second felt like an eternity.”

The pastor said he pressed charges against the boys because he wants to hold them accountable, and he wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

Three days after the crime, police announced a 13-year-old boy had been taken into custody. The boy was remanded to the juvenile courts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
“I” or “They:” Murdaugh interview with law enforcement enters the spotlight
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Murdaugh defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center on Friday, Jan. 27.
RCSD incident report describes inmate death as a murder, but details are slim

Latest News

WIS is the Midlands #1 source for breaking news.
Threat at Spring Valley High School, RCSD investigating
Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Small Pennsylvania town ready for Groundhog Day
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
After tank pledges, Ukraine seeks Western fighter jets