TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak near Columbiana mall

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall.

Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to a cut gas line.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.

