South Carolina to receive $20 million to improve rural electric infrastructure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding to improve rural infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, announced a nationwide investment of $2.7 billion aimed at helping 64 electric cooperatives and utilities. The modernization project will expand rural electric grids and increase security.

The Palmetto State will receive $20 million from the Rural Development Investment. The USDA said the project will impact 2,600 consumers and improve 110 miles of line through Broad River Electric.

The loan includes $2.6 million in smart grid technology. Broad River Electric serves 23,206 people in SC over 2,702 miles in Cherokee, Newberry, Spartanburg, and Union Counties.

