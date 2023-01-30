SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The USC String Project

The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the...
The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the spring semester.(Mike Bull | Soda City Live)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the spring semester.Gail Barnes is the director of the USC String Project. And Mac Tollefsen has been part of The String Project. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the many benefits of being part of the instruction.

The university says the following about the program:

“The String Project launched in the 1970s and has grown into a model of community service and teacher education for more than 40 other universities across the nation. The program offers beginning classes for children in third through fifth grade and beginning classes for adults. Along with providing valuable instructional experience for students, the program’s affordable fees make it available to children who might not, otherwise, have the opportunity to learn a string instrument.

The String Project offers group beginning classes (beginners start in fall only), group second year classes, three orchestras and private lessons. Students with at least a year of experience may join for classes and lessons when space is available.

A limited number of scholarships are available based on financial need.

Learn more here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Donald Trump spoke with WIS' Mary Green Saturday during his visit to the SC State House.
WIS Exclusive: One-on-one with Trump at the State House

Latest News

WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
The Arts Center of Kershaw County will host the Columbia City Ballet and their performance of...
Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Presents, Romeo and Juliet Ballet in Camden
A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and...
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
There is the Super Bowl and then there is the Super Brawl. The difference? One is football and...
Soda City Live: Super Brawl Sunday Live Boxing Event