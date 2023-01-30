Soda City Live: The USC String Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Would you like your student to learn how to play the violin, the cello, or viola? Maybe you also would like to learn how to play. The String Project at the University of South Carolina currently is taking enrollments for the spring semester.Gail Barnes is the director of the USC String Project. And Mac Tollefsen has been part of The String Project. They joined Soda City Live to talk about the many benefits of being part of the instruction.

The university says the following about the program:

“The String Project launched in the 1970s and has grown into a model of community service and teacher education for more than 40 other universities across the nation. The program offers beginning classes for children in third through fifth grade and beginning classes for adults. Along with providing valuable instructional experience for students, the program’s affordable fees make it available to children who might not, otherwise, have the opportunity to learn a string instrument.

The String Project offers group beginning classes (beginners start in fall only), group second year classes, three orchestras and private lessons. Students with at least a year of experience may join for classes and lessons when space is available.

A limited number of scholarships are available based on financial need.

