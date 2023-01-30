Soda City Live: Missing and unidentified persons event

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The Richland County Cornoner’s Office is partnering with several other law enforcement agencies to help to locate and identify missing persons.

Saturday, Feb. 4th families of missing loved ones will be able to provide documents and even DNA samples that will enter a national database in hopes to find answers and receive closure.

The community is also invited to assist in this effort by helping to identify images and more.

The Richland County Coroner is hosting a missing and unidentified persons event. (Soda City Live)

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Segra Park in Columbia.

For more information, visit here.

