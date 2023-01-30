SkyView
Soda City Live: Comedy House to Host First Ever Comedy School

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS-For YEARS The Comedy House has had the reputation for bringing in the leading comics in the industry both nationally and locally.

With new management and the help of Legendary Local comedian Timmy Tim, the Midland’s epicenter for comedy hopes to build up a new generation of comics with a first-ever comedy school.

The comedy school will be open for persons ages 17 and up.

An estimated $75 per month for six months.

Enrollment information can be found online and they hope to fill 100 seats.

The curriculum includes host experience, stage presence, joke writing, and more and will begin in March.

For more information, click here.

