Soda City Live: Checkout some “Freshley Picked” Items at Vintage Market Days Upscale Market

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- This weekend at the South Carolina state fairgrounds you can explore “Vintage Market Days.”

It’s a three-day indoor/outdoor upscale vintage-inspired market filled with handmade treasures.

Friday, Feb.3rd to Sunday, Feb. 5th, attendees can enjoy everything from antique items, refurbished furniture

This year’s theme is “Freshly Picked”, with items like outdoor furnishings, seasonal planting, and more.

You’ll also want to be sure to get there early, the first 25 attendees get a special goody bag.

Tickets are $10 and up and can be purchased here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.