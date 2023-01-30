SkyView
SC gas prices see another increase, national averages rise as well

By Bryce Jacquot
Jan. 30, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina increased by 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, with a state average of $3.23 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina.

The cheapest station in South Carolina was priced at $2.76 Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of $1.03.

Prices in the state are 35.1 cents higher than a month ago and 16.4 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased by 5.4 cents in the last week and is now at $4.65.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas prices in the Lowcountry were at a BP station in Summerville selling gas at $2.85 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline saw an increase of 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, standing at an average of $3.49.

That’s up 33.3 cents from a month ago and is 14.1 cents than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel increased 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5.”

