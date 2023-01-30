S.C. Attorney General releases statement on petition to rehear ruling on fetal heartbeat law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a petition to the South Carolina Supreme Court to rehear the fetal heartburn law. Wilson released a statement regarding his petition:

Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.

RELATED CONTENT / Abortion ban again advancing at SC State House

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion at the start of 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.