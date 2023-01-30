SkyView
S.C. Attorney General releases statement on petition to rehear ruling on fetal heartbeat law

Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a petition to rehear ruling on fetal heartbeat law.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a petition to the South Carolina Supreme Court to rehear the fetal heartburn law. Wilson released a statement regarding his petition:

Today, we filed in the South Carolina Supreme Court our petition to rehear the Fetal Heartbeat Law ruling. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear. The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.

RELATED CONTENT / Abortion ban again advancing at SC State House

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion at the start of 2023.

