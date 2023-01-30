Saluda County collision ruled a homicide by Coroner

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner has ruled a Friday, January 20, one-vehicle collision, a homicide.

Coroner Keith Turner identified 26-year-old Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, as the person in the passenger car involved in the crash.

Mr. Donaldson died at the scene according to Coroner Turner. After an autopsy was performed, the examination revealed Mr. Donaldson died of a gunshot wound said medical detectives.

The Coroner’s Office is now working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate Mr. Donaldson’s death.

