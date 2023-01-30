SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Saluda County collision ruled a homicide by Coroner

A Saluda County collision was ruled a homicide by Coroner.
A Saluda County collision was ruled a homicide by Coroner.
A Saluda County collision was ruled a homicide by Coroner.(Envato)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner has ruled a Friday, January 20, one-vehicle collision, a homicide.

Coroner Keith Turner identified 26-year-old Alex K. Donaldson of Orangeburg, as the person in the passenger car involved in the crash.

Mr. Donaldson died at the scene according to Coroner Turner. After an autopsy was performed, the examination revealed Mr. Donaldson died of a gunshot wound said medical detectives.

The Coroner’s Office is now working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate Mr. Donaldson’s death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Donald Trump spoke with WIS' Mary Green Saturday during his visit to the SC State House.
WIS Exclusive: One-on-one with Trump at the State House

Latest News

Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
LIVE: Day 6: Testimony to continue in Alex Murdaugh murder trial Monday morning
Murdaugh trial Day 6
Columbia leaders to give away free gun locks at firearm safety event.
Columbia community leaders launch firearm safety initiative, hosting gun lock giveaway
Prosecutor Creighton Waters, left, speaks with defense attorney Dick Harpootlian before witness...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh trial enters day six, defense raises ‘two-shooter’ theory