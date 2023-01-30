SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Officials: Father punched baby twice in face and head, also punched mother

Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic...
Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother.

According to court records, 31-year-old Martinez Payton was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Colerain Township police arrested Payton Saturday morning and said he fled the home.

Affidavits written by police said he punched his baby with a closed fist twice in the face and head, creating “a substantial risk for the victim due to the victim being 10 months old.” He also allegedly “poured Ginger Ale” on the baby.

The mother of the son told police Payton slapped her on both sides of her face, struck her in the face with a closed fist, pushed her into a wall, and then fled in a vehicle, another affidavit said.

Police filed a motion asking the court to issue a temporary protection order for the victims against the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Donald Trump spoke with WIS' Mary Green Saturday during his visit to the SC State House.
WIS Exclusive: One-on-one with Trump at the State House

Latest News

AG Alan Wilson sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging lawmakers to pass legislation that...
SC attorney general, prisons chief renew call to jam cellphones at state prisons
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two
Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two