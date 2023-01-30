SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.(CBS Television)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne on the popular sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, her family said Monday.

Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

Williams also starred in director George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti” and director Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation” from 1974.

But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley,” the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall’s more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018.

“Laverne & Shirley” was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams’ and Marshall’s chant of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington County Deputies investigating an incident after husband shot wife and step-daughter.
Lexington County man kills wife and step-daughter in murder-suicide, officials say
A teen was killed in an early morning high-speed chase with a Kershaw County deputy.
Teen killed in early morning high-speed chase identified by Kershaw Co. coroner
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Donald Trump spoke with WIS' Mary Green Saturday during his visit to the SC State House.
WIS Exclusive: One-on-one with Trump at the State House

Latest News

AG Alan Wilson sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging lawmakers to pass legislation that...
SC attorney general, prisons chief renew call to jam cellphones at state prisons
Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in...
BLOG: Day 6: Defense poses new theory, state shows new interview
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two
Analysis of day six into the Alex Murdaugh murder trial part two