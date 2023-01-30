FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain potential clears up late this morning!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavier early rain is working to end as we get towards the later phases of the morning today.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Our First Alert Weather Day will end late Monday morning after heavy rain presses out of our viewing area over the next couple hours

Temperatures will likely warm to the low 60s this afternoon.

A few showers remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but low amounts of accumulation are likely

The next impactful system arrives Thursday evening into Friday morning with another round of heavy rain possible.

A cold shot of air sends us into a Saturday morning with likely lows into the 20s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Today is a First Alert Weather Day only for our heavier rain potential early this morning, that will be working its way out by 9-10am!

This system has the potential to produce about a half inch of rain, while some isolated spots could pick up close to an inch of rain. This rain has lead to ponding of water on some roads, especially to areas to the south of Columbia, so be careful on your morning commute please.

After our rain dries up by late this morning, some peeks of sunshine will break through this afternoon, as the day ends on a pleasant note.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy and mild with temperatures into the 60s, but with a stationary front located to our north a few hit or miss showers can not be ruled out throughout the day.

A few scattered showers are also possible on Wednesday, but overall amounts of rain will be very low for the next two days.

Rain chances spike again for Thursday afternoon/evening into Friday morning, as another low pressure system swings across the Carolinas. This will likely send a batch of steady showers our way. Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side.

Skies finally begins to clear out Friday afternoon as this system moves out into the Atlantic, with temperatures cooling off into the lower 50s.

Get ready for a cold blast of air into Saturday morning!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Today: Heavy rain dissipates in the morning, and easily moves out by the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Limited peeks of sun with a few hit or miss showers. Highs mostly in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Cloudier with rain likely in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures in the middle 50s.

Friday: Morning showers around, as skies work to clear into the afternoon. Highs should still increase to the lower mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, but cold and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

