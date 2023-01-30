Columbia community leaders launch firearm safety initiative, hosting gun lock giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies from around Columbia will be joining the National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®) and Project ChildSafe to launch, “Project ChildSafe Columbia.”

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, the Office of Congressman Joe Wilson, and local law enforcement agencies – along with local veteran, conservation, youth, faith, and sporting organizations will host a press conference followed by a gun lock giveaway event.

The press conference will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30, followed by a gun lock giveaway at St. Paul Baptist Church at 517 North Main Street, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The event will include a gun lock demonstration, free lock distributions, and educational materials on firearm safety.

There is a limit of two locks per person, if you are attending, do not bring your firearm for lock installment.

