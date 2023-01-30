SkyView
Clemson University forms new school as globe switches to electric cars

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to form a new school that brings together its mechanical and automotive engineers as the south continues to rise as a leader in the building of electric vehicles and the batteries to power them.

The university said the new School of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering puts the departments of mechanical engineering and automotive engineering under one roof, better positioning Clemson for innovation and education in a number of areas, including mobility, energy and advanced manufacturing, all cornerstones of the South Carolina economy.

The school, first approved by the Board of Trustees in October 2021, is home to 66 faculty members and has the largest enrollment in the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences, with about 780 undergraduates and 400 graduate students.

“The School of Mechanical and Automotive Engineering will continue to position Clemson University as a national leader in academics and research as well as strengthen key industry partnerships,” Clements said. “The workforce of the future is rapidly changing. Opportunities for students to engage in experiential learning and interdisciplinary research, along with faculty and industry’s need for innovation, entrepreneurship, and discovery will be key to meeting the demands of South Carolina and beyond. Dr. Zoran Filipi, the school’s founding director, is an exceptional leader, and will utilize his expertise and experience in leading the school forward.”

The university said areas of expertise in the new school include autonomy, composite materials, computational modeling and simulation, flow and turbulence, human-robot teams, smart materials, systems integration and vehicle electrification.

