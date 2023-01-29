SkyView
WIS Exclusive: One-on-one with Trump at the State House

WIS' Mary Green spoke with former President Donald Trump during his visit to the State House in Columbia Jan. 28, 2023
By Mary Green
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mary Green spoke one-on-one in an exclusive interview with former President Donald Trump, following his campaign event Saturday at the South Carolina State House.

They discussed a recent conversation Trump said he had with former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, why he says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entering the presidential race would be “disloyal,” and what he has to say to Republican voters in South Carolina who want another candidate on the 2024 ballot, plus other topics.

