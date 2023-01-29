SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.(Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area/NPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.

Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump visited the SC State House Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 as part of his...
WATCH: Trump visits the SC State House on campaign trail, announces state campaign leadership
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
A Columbia man has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband and other items to inmates at...
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
A former inmate of Alvin S. Glenn has sued Richland County due to a biting incident.
UPDATE: Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Columbia man arrested after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home.
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
Police in Seattle said they found a burglary suspect fully clothed in a homeowner's bathtub.
Fully clothed bathing burglar found in homeowner’s bathroom
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication