SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; warrant issued for mother

North Charleston Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for the mother of a missing toddler.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation, police say.

Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his...
Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months old, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation, North Charleston Police say.(North Charleston Police)

Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to tell his father, who has custody, where the toddler is. Authorities have not released the name of the mother.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother for “custodial interference” through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

If you see the toddler, you are asked to call Charleston County Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump visited the SC State House Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 as part of his...
WATCH: Trump visits the SC State House on campaign trail, announces state campaign leadership
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County
A Columbia man has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband and other items to inmates at...
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
A former inmate of Alvin S. Glenn has sued Richland County due to a biting incident.
UPDATE: Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car