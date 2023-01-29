SkyView
Clemson University students get Uber discount as part of campus safety campaign

Uber offers discount rides for students at Clemson University.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Students at Clemson University will be able to get discounted rides through Uber as part of a campus safety education campaign.

Uber has partnered with It’s On Us and the International Association of Campus Enforcement Administration (IACLEA) to raise awareness of rideshare safety and develop rideshare safety tips.

The tips are shared in the app with riders picked up or dropped off at over 2,000 U.S. college campuses.

On Friday, It’s On Us, a nonprofit for college campus sexual assault prevention started helping distribute vouchers for a discounted Uber ride for students at the university.

College campuses across the U.S. will also receive posters with safety tips to remind riders to check their ride before getting into the vehicle.

The company shared some of its apps safety features:

  • Verify Your Ride: This feature gives you a unique 4-digit PIN to verbally provide to the driver before the trip can start, helping ensure you are getting into the right car. You can opt-in to Verify Your Ride by going into your settings within the app and turning on Verify Your Ride. Choose to use it for every trip or just at night.
  • Share My Trip: Once a trip starts, tap Share My Trip in the app to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member so they can follow the trip in real-time. They will receive a text or push notification that tracks your trip and estimated time of arrival.
  • Emergency Button: If there is ever an emergency, 911 is just a few taps away. Simply tap on the safety toolkit and select 911 assistance. The app displays your live location and trip details, so you can share them with the emergency dispatcher. And in a growing number of US cities, this information is automatically provided to the authorities.
  • “Live Help” from an ADT Safety Agent: For those situations that don’t rise to the level of needing police, fire, or medical attention, students can request a call or text from an ADT safety agent who can stay in contact with them during the duration of the trip. They will be able to call 911 if necessary.

Uber encourages riders to verify the license plate, car make and model, and driver’s photo and name before getting into the car.

The company says it wants to remind students to stick together, check in with loved ones and stay aware of their surroundings.

