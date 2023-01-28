SkyView
Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him.

“For years, it was just an outlet. You know, to focus on a piece and get back to center” said Frankie Zombie, an upstate artist.

He turned his outlet into a career. Now wherever Frankie Zombie goes, vibrant and bold artwork tends to follow.

“When I first started painting, financially, I was like dead broke. So, I didn’t have enough money to use these expensive canvases. So, I would just paint on anything I would get my hands on really” he said.

Including cars, pianos, furniture and murals. All the abstract art skills that led him to Magnolia TV.

“Artfully Designed actually happens by accident” said Zombie.

The new show streaming on Discovery Plus follows Zombie, another artist and an interior designer as they artfully transform clients’ homes in Charlotte.

“We just want to create and help people expand their imagination, and just realize everything in life is actually a canvas,” he said.

Zombie’s been a full-time artist for 5 years. His career started after he moved to Spartanburg and learned his mother had breast cancer.

“It was bigger than me at that point. I was able to service and inspire others and bring some type of peace through the arts. So I realized at that point, God had put that as my purpose” he said.

If you want to see Frankie’s art, you don’t have to go very far. Many examples of his work are in Spartanburg like here at the Bethlehem Community Center and Rocket Laundry on Church Street. Other pieces can be found in alleyways or on the side of buildings. He’s also painted cars for Nascar. As his career grows, he hopes his art continues to inspire.

“Now I can help that young person that sees no outlet in their neighborhood realize that physically you can do this as well. You know, I can also help young Black and brown children realize I’m from your city of Spartanburg, South Carolina as well. You can do this too” said Zombie.

Zombie is hosting his first solo art show in Charlotte January 28th. All the proceeds will go to three nonprofit organizations of his choice, focusing on mental health, cancer, and child enrichment. As of Thursday morning—all tickets are sold out.

