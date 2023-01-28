SkyView
River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years(Lex-Rich 5 School District)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - River Springs Elementary recently celebrated 25 years of being in the education system.

According to a press release the celebration took place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as a “surprise” birthday party for the school’s mascot, Navigator.

“This celebration was a plan in the making, Gams said. “We started planning this months ago in preparation to build the excitement for this grand event here at River Springs, our 25th anniversary. River Springs is such a special place for our community, our students, and our teachers. Our faculty and staff stay here because they love it so much.”

The event conducted a brief history of the school and included a performance by the Dutch Fork High School band and their dancers, Dazzlers.

Jane Davis and Lisa Ingram, teachers who have been at the school since its opening in 1998 were among the guests during the celebration.

“I have loved being at River Springs since the very beginning and I was the very first music teacher here,” Ingram said. “Today was so special getting to see former students up on stage with the Dazzlers and the band, knowing they had come through River Springs. And then getting to see students sing the River Springs School song that we started all the way back 25 years ago just really made my heart sing. I am on year 29 and love every second of it. As long as they’ll keep me I will be coming back because it is such an awesome place here.”

Following the celebration, each student received a 25th-anniversary commemorative light-up ball as well as cake and ice cream during their lunch period.

Before the celebration, the release stated the school hosted distinguished guests such as former staff members to walk around the halls and view artifacts from a 2007-time capsule.

The principal of the school, Matt Gams, said there is a plan to bury a new time capsule in the Spring.

