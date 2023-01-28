SkyView
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased and another was taken to the hospital after a collision on the 73-mile marker of Highway I-20.

South Carolina Highway Master trooper Mitchell Ridgway said the collision occurred at approximately 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The driver of a 2010 GMC pickup truck was traveling east on I-20 when they struck the passenger side of a 2021 Honda SUV.

Master Trooper Ridgway said the Honda SUV was sitting perpendicular to the flow of traffic in the eastbound travel lanes.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the GMC was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

