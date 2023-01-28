One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased and another was taken to the hospital after a collision on the 73-mile marker of Highway I-20.

South Carolina Highway Master trooper Mitchell Ridgway said the collision occurred at approximately 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The driver of a 2010 GMC pickup truck was traveling east on I-20 when they struck the passenger side of a 2021 Honda SUV.

Master Trooper Ridgway said the Honda SUV was sitting perpendicular to the flow of traffic in the eastbound travel lanes.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the GMC was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.