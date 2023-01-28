One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m.

The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood.

Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling west on Long Town Road and the driver of the SUV was traveling east on Long Town Road.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller, the two cars collided with one another head-on.

The driver of the 2002 Mercedes Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the 2005 Toyota SUV was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital.

The collision is currently being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.