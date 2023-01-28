LR5 to begin registration for pre-k tuition-based program

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five will begin registration for its tuition-based pre-kindergarten program.

Registration for the EXCEL (Exposing Children to Early Learning) will begin on Feb. 6, 2023.

The program will offer students the opportunity to have structured learning activities and other special courses offered through the program.

“The program at Irmo Elementary offers our 4-year-old students an educational experience that includes standards-based curriculum, ability-based instruction, and special area classes all taught by certified teachers,” said Tina McCaskill, director of elementary education for the district.”

EXCEL Pre-K school program (Lex-Rich School District 5)

Enrollment into the program is first come, first served basis and is limited to 20 per each offered class.

“It’s a great continuation of our efforts to make sure our community’s needs are met and students achieve success throughout their academic careers,” said Tina McCaskill.

Families must register for the program by visiting Irmo Elementary School.

A non-refundable registration fee of $185 to Irmo Elementary is required to enroll.

Contact Irmo Elementary School at (803) 476-4200 for more information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.