Kershaw County Library announces interactive story experience

Kids enjoy the story walk.
Kids enjoy the story walk.(WDBJ)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Library announced they will conduct two new interactive StoryWalks as a creative way for families to enjoy reading while spending time outdoors.

A press release stated the StoryWalks will take place at the West Wateree Veteran’s Park, 550 US-1 in Lugoff, and Historic Camden, at 222 Broad Street in Camden.

“We’re so excited to offer an interactive way for parents and children to enjoy books together while being physically active and getting outdoors,” said Amy Schofield, KCL director. “Our StoryWalks® bring the community a new, fun way to celebrate reading as a family.”

The StoryWalk will feature a rotating collection of books such as, “A Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats at West Wateree Veteran’s Park, “A Spy Called James: The True Story of James Lafayette, and Revolutionary War Double Agent,” by Anne Rockwell.

The StoryWalks are funded by a Growth Grant from the South Carolina Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan initiative.

More information about the StoryWalks can be found at the library’s site.

