SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia

USC men's basketball team practicing before a game against GA bulldogs on Saturday, Jan.28, 2023.
USC men's basketball team practicing before a game against GA bulldogs on Saturday, Jan.28, 2023.(Gamecocks men's basketball twitter)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA.

The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II.

The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1 points per game.

Since their game against Kentucky, the Gamecocks have made changes to their line up but will it be enough for them to win against the bulldogs?

Anyone can watch the game on the SEC Network and ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia man has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband and other items to inmates at...
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
Fences and additional security were deployed at the State House ahead of Trump's visit Saturday.
LIVE STREAM: Trump visits the SC State House on campaign trail
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVESTREAM: Day five in the Murdaugh trial
A former inmate of Alvin S. Glenn has sued Richland County due to a biting incident.
UPDATE: Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

Latest News

Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide.
Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide
They outshot the Gamecocks by 10% and scored 16 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers,...
Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win
South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson scored 30 in loss to Auburn
South Carolina tries to bounce back with SEC match against Florida
Clemson fans tailgated before the Tigers game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US