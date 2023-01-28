Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA.

The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II.

The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1 points per game.

Since their game against Kentucky, the Gamecocks have made changes to their line up but will it be enough for them to win against the bulldogs?

Anyone can watch the game on the SEC Network and ESPN.

