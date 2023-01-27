Two Lexington men accused of criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced two Lexington men are being charged in connection with the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and other charges.

A press release stated Blake Chavis, 24, and Steven Michael Blendowski, 36, were arrested in a joint investigation between the Internet Crimes Against Children, and the Task Force investigators with the Lexington Police Department.

Investigators said Blendowski and Chavis tried asking a person they believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged the minor to produce child sexual abuse materials. Investigators added Chavis also sent sexually explicit images to the person he believed was a minor.

Both Chavis and Blendowski were arrested on Friday, January 20 according to the press release.

Blendowski is being charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, while Chavis is being charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

