Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

Two Camden men (Dexter Maurice Thomas, left, Antonyio Gary Johnson, right) have been arrested in connection with a Kershaw County homicide incident.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames was found on the side of Gaines Church Road with multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in her death according to detectives.

Kershaw investigators as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division interviewed people and followed leads resulting in the two arrests.

“We never gave up on solving this case. Dena deserved justice. Today starts the process of her and her family getting the justice they deserve.” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Johnson is being held in Lancaster County Detention Center and Thomas is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Johnson and Thomas have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

