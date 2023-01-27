Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged.

RELATED CONTENT / New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames was found on the side of Gaines Church Road with multiple gunshot wounds that resulted in her death according to detectives.

Kershaw investigators as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division interviewed people and followed leads resulting in the two arrests.

“We never gave up on solving this case. Dena deserved justice. Today starts the process of her and her family getting the justice they deserve.” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

RELATED CONTENT / Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County

Johnson is being held in Lancaster County Detention Center and Thomas is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Johnson and Thomas have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.