Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting.

The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry Donell Lewis Jr., 34, of Miller Rd dead inside his car. He was parked outside of his home.

The department said an initial investigation found a tall, slim man wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie was seen running from the area toward Brunhill St. at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-436-2700 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

