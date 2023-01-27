Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting.

The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry Donell Lewis Jr., 34, of Miller Rd dead inside his car. He was parked outside of his home.

The department said an initial investigation found a tall, slim man wearing basketball shorts and a hoodie was seen running from the area toward Brunhill St. at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-436-2700 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

