Soda City Live: We Survived the Holocaust

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. While the Holocaust resulted in the murder of six million Jews, one third of the Jewish people, there were some Jewish people who survived the horrors of the atrocious concentration camps.

Two of those survivors are Felix and Bluma Goldberg. They were born in Poland, and after surviving near death in the many concentrations camps in which they were forced to exist, the end of the war finally came. After years of torture, they were liberated and eventually moved here to Columbia. Felix and Bluma later became friends with Frank Baker.

Felix and Bluma Goldberg survived the horrors of the atrocious concentration camps during the Holocaust.
Felix and Bluma Goldberg survived the horrors of the atrocious concentration camps during the Holocaust.(Frank Baker)

Mr. Baker joined Soda City Live about the release of his book. He had taken his friend’s situation and made it into a graphic novel called “We Survived the Holocaust: The Bluma and Felix Goldberg Story.” He tells the story in the form of pictures combined with narrative.

The book is about Felix and Bluma's miraculous story of survival, combined with the rise of nationalism and fascism.
The book is about Felix and Bluma’s miraculous story of survival, combined with the rise of nationalism and fascism.(Frank Baker)

You can order a copy of the book at https://wesurvivedtheholocaust.com/.

