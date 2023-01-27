Soda City Live: Super Brawl Sunday Live Boxing Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is the Super Bowl and then there is the Super Brawl. The difference? One is football and the other features professional boxers. Plus, the Super Brawl will be happening right in our own backyard.

The annual boxing event will be open to the public with an opportunity to watch on Pay-Per-View Saturday, February 11th at the Jamil Shrine Arena starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, $60 for ringside seats and $125 and up for VIP.

(see flyer for more)

https://www.stokespromotions.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.