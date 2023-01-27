Soda City Live: Columbia City Ballet Presents, Romeo and Juliet Ballet in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Arts Center of Kershaw County will host the Columbia City Ballet and their performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, residents of Camden and surrounding areas will be able to enjoy the classic tragic love story being told through the art of dance.

Tickets can be purchased online.

https://artscenterkc.org/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.