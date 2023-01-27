SkyView
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking

Bible Way Church of Atlas Road will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a memorial walk and the addition of a youth zone in the church.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades.

The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.

The “Walk to Remember” will honor the late founding pastor, Bishop A.C. Jackson and its founding members, Saturday January 28th starting a 9 p.m.

The walk will begin at the A.C. Jackson Wellness Center, an extension of the church that will conclude with various opportunities for vaccines and other resources.

Groundbreaking for the new children and youth zone at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.
Groundbreaking for the new children and youth zone at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.(SODA CITY LIVE)

Sunday, following their 11 a.m. worship services around 1 p.m. the church will celebrate the groundbreaking of their Children and Youth Zone as a part of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road’s Pastor Darrell Jackson’s 2025 vision plan.

For more information click here.

