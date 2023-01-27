Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades.

The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.

The “Walk to Remember” will honor the late founding pastor, Bishop A.C. Jackson and its founding members, Saturday January 28th starting a 9 p.m.

The walk will begin at the A.C. Jackson Wellness Center, an extension of the church that will conclude with various opportunities for vaccines and other resources.

Groundbreaking for the new children and youth zone at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. (SODA CITY LIVE)

Sunday, following their 11 a.m. worship services around 1 p.m. the church will celebrate the groundbreaking of their Children and Youth Zone as a part of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road’s Pastor Darrell Jackson’s 2025 vision plan.

For more information click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.