Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away.

A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth.

The invitation is open to both children and adults along with sponsorship opportunities.

The dance will take place Saturday, Feb. 18th and will feature various speakers from other youth focused organizations.

(See flyer for more)

https://www.facebook.com/TheBetterMeCEO/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.