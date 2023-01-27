SkyView
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away.

A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth.

The invitation is open to both children and adults along with sponsorship opportunities.

The dance will take place Saturday, Feb. 18th and will feature various speakers from other youth focused organizations.

(See flyer for more)

https://www.facebook.com/TheBetterMeCEO/

