S.C. woman celebrates 109th birthday with early party

Besides her four children, Margaret has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 18-great-great-grandchildren.
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Chester, S.C. resident Margaret Hoyle will turn 109 years old on Sunday, Jan. 29.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Margaret Hoyle lives in Chester, S.C. and will be 109 years old this weekend. Her birthday? Jan. 29, 1914.

The nursing home where she lives threw an early birthday party for her this week. Her family and friends couldn’t come into the facility for it because of COVID-19 rules that are still in place. So, her great-granddaughter, Michelle Hunt, is hoping to share her excitement for her great-grandmother, despite not getting to see her:

“I used to stay with her a lot when I was little and she made all of my Halloween costumes and sundresses,” Hunt said. “Some of which my girls have worn as well. She made almost all the great-grandkids’ and great-great-grandkids’ Christmas stockings. She is one of the best apple pie bakers there ever has been and made the best homemade bread we’d all fight over at holiday functions. She battled breast cancer, lost her husband, lost all of her four children, and still always has a smile on her face.”

Besides her four children, Margaret has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 18-great-great-grandchildren.

“We all know how much she loved to go to the beach on Oak Island, and how much she loved to dance,” Hunt said. “I remember dancing the Charleston with her in her living room when I was little. At one of my cousin’s weddings in April of 2018, she was up dancing the night away at 104 years old!”

Margaret Hoyle is seen in this family-submitted video dancing at a 2018 wedding. She turns 109 years old on Jan. 29, 2023.

No more dancing for Margaret since she broke her hip in May of 2020, but Hunt says she is still loving life.

“The staff at Chester Nursing Home where she lives has been great over these past years,” Hunt said. “The party they threw was wonderful, and because we couldn’t go, we posted on Facebook to our friends and family to send her cards and she has gotten tons!”

Just a little surprise post that, hopefully, gets into her hands before Sunday.

Happy 109th birthday, Margaret! Not many people in this world get to say that.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

